Posted in: BBC, Comics, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Circuit Breaker, doctor who

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Returns for "Circuit Breaker"

Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor returns on June 25th in the Doctor Who multi-platform adventure "Circuit Breaker." Here's how it works...

Article Summary Doctor Who brings Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor back on June 25 for Circuit Breaker, a major new multi-platform event.

Circuit Breaker spans comics, books, audio, games, Doctor Who Magazine, Big Finish, and the official UNIT website.

Osgood and Andrew enlist the Fugitive Doctor as a reality-shattering crisis draws in Daleks, Cybermen, and more.

Jo Martin teases a more vulnerable Doctor as BBC Studios rolls out a bold Whoniverse adventure through September.

As impressive as "Time Lord Victorious" and "Doom's Day" were, BBC Studios may have very well outdone itself with the upcoming multi-platform adventure "Circuit Breaker." Rolling out across show partners Titan Comics, Doctor Who Magazine, BBC Audiobooks, East Side Games, Puffin, Penguin Random House, and Big Finish, the multimedia event kicks off on June 25th – and now, we have all of the details that you need to know. We're talking about a universal crisis that's so epic, it could tear apart the very fabric of reality. As the danger grows, newly appointed Head of the Black Archive, Osgood (Ingrid Oliver) and assistant Andrew (Omari Douglas) call on the one person who might just be able to save the day: the Doctor (Jo Martin). To learn the truth, the Doctor will face off with the Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, and a rogue Weeping Angel – as the true evil watches from the shadows.

"'Circuit Breaker' now has an official start date! I'm delighted for fans to join the Fugitive Doctor on a brand-new adventure! One that may even showcase a more vulnerable side (yes, she does have one!). But for now, I invite you to take a first look at my Doctor's brand new costume," Martin shared about the event. Writer Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson added, "'Circuit Breaker' is truly unique in the 'Doctor Who' universe. Just as the Fugitive Doctor rocked everyone's world when they first appeared on our screens, we wanted to bring something exciting and new to the fans, a story that takes the best parts of 'Doctor Who' and melds them with a fresh and innovative boldness that makes for fantastic storytelling."

"Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker" Intel – What You Need to Know

In the depths of UNIT's most secure facility, the Black Archive, familiar objects have been pulled through time and space, surrounded by a dangerous energy signature threatening to tear reality apart. With time running out, newly appointed Head of the Black Archive, Osgood (Ingrid Oliver) and her assistant Andrew (Omari Douglas) turn to the only person who can help… the Doctor (Jo Martin).

This is no ordinary crisis, and not the Time Lord they are familiar with. As the Doctor confronts her most infamous enemies, such as the Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, and a rogue Weeping Angel, she is forced to complete a mission with an insidious presence lurking in the shadows.

Secrets begin to surface, and trust between UNIT and the Doctor begins to erode as those who idolise her start to question if she really is the Time Lord they thought they knew…

June 25th: Calling the Doctor – UNIT website written by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

July 8th: Adversary of the Daleks – Titan Comics, written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with stunning art from Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä

July 23rd: The Honourable Society – Doctor Who Magazine issue 632, written by Jason Quinn and illustrated by Anthony Williams

July 30th: The Deadliest Weapon – BBC Audiobooks Audio Original written by Steve Lyons, narrated by Jo Martin with David Banks as the Cyber-Leader

August 4th: Dawn of the Daleks –Titan Comics, written by Dulce M. Montoya and Dan Watters, with stunning art from Roberta Ingranata and Sami Kivelä

August 6th: Castling – East Side Games written by Mario Mentasti

August 17th: Don't Blink! – UNIT website written by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

August 20th: The Doctor and the Three Witches – Puffin book written by Janelle McCurdy

August 27th: Moment Mori – East Side Games written by Mario Mentasti

August 31st: The Black Archive Files – Circuit Breaker DVD release

September 3rd: The Kaleidoscope – Penguin Random House book written by Jo Martin ​

September 22nd: Full Circuit – Big Finish audio story written by Robert Valentine

September 24th: Short Circuits – Big Finish audio story written by Robert Valentine

Fans can follow every twist via the Doctor Who website and official channels and The Whoniverse Show, with the first chapter of the epic story launching on the in-universe UNIT website on June 25th.

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