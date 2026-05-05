Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II Producer Says The Studio "Didn't Know What They Had"

Mortal Kombat II producer Todd Garner says, "Quite frankly, in the first movie, the studio didn't know what they had," with the first film.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat II producer Todd Garner says Warner Bros. did not realize the first film’s full potential.

The 2021 Mortal Kombat hybrid release helped the movie perform across theaters and streaming during the pandemic.

Garner says budget limits kept the first movie confined, while Mortal Kombat II expands into multiple realms.

Mortal Kombat II aims to embrace the franchise’s bigger fan-favorite elements ahead of its May 8 theatrical debut.

The first Mortal Kombat movie turned out to be a bit of a strange release for a couple of reasons. It was a second attempt to adapt a video game franchise to the big screen, but the way it was released is what it's going to be known for. The movie ended up being part of Warner Bros.' first round of hybrid releases in 2021, due to the pandemic. The movie was in theaters and on streaming, and Godzilla vs. Kong was the first to do well on both platforms. The movie was pirated to all hell, but the box office wasn't bad, and neither were the reviews. It seemed like Warner Bros. took circumstances into account when deciding whether to make Mortal Kombat II.

It sounds like the hybrid release thing might have helped the first movie in a way. Producer Todd Garner revealed to GamesRadar+ that, "Quite frankly, in the first movie, the studio didn't know what they had. So we were in that fighting pit for like 75% of the movie, just because of the budget." So, for all the flashy special effects and leaning into the gore, it sounds like the studio still wasn't entirely sure about this film from the start. A hybrid release like this, where it got multiple streams of revenue and became proof that while the model wasn't foolproof, it could work in a pinch. might have helped smooth things over for nervous CEOs and proved that there were fans eager not only for this film but also for a sequel.

It sounds like coming in and proving themselves with a film that seemed very held back, with everything stacked against it, helped give Garner and his team the space to really lean into how ridiculous this franchise is in Mortal Kombat II. As he described it, "This time, we really wanted to make sure that we went to all the different realms that people know." Now we get to see whether fans will be okay with the change between films, because the irony of leaning into the source material and fan service, only for said fans to reject the film wholesale, is the kind of nightmare situation that keeps EPs up at night.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The wait is almost over! Mortal Kombat II arrives in theaters and IMAX May 8.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, James Wan, Toby Emmerich and Simon McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, Ed Boon and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on May 8, 2026, and internationally beginning 6 May 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!