DC Studios and Max's Creature Commandos Season 1 finale may have given us a better sense of how long Batman has been around the New DCU.

We're going to start things off by throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and letting you know now that you're minutes away from an image spoiler buffer. Back in DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos S01E06: "Priyatel Skelet" (directed by Sam Liu and written by Gunn), we learned the origin story of Alan Tudyk's Doctor Phosphorus and how it was Batman who eventually shut down his crime operations. While we don't get a whole ton of the Dark Knight in terms of visuals, what we do get was enough to count as Batman's first appearance in the New DCU. Now, this is where that image spoiler buffer comes in… see you on the other side!

During the season finale, S01E07: "A Very Funny Monster" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn), Doctor Phosphorus drops the line about having never been "touched like that" in 15 years. Based on how you read that, he could mean that it's been 15 years since he took the beatdown from Batman – meaning the Dark Knight has been a force for at least 15 years. If you take it that it's been 15 years since Doctor Phosphorus' transformation, then that would put the time that Batman has been busting crime at around (at least) 10 years or so. Then again, this does involve math, and that's not our strongest suit, so take what you just read with a ten-ton grain of salt.

Creature Commandos Season 2 Team (If They Last That Long?)

The Bride (Indira Varma) learns from Economos (Steve Agee) that Waller (Viola Davis) wants The Bride to not only stick around but also lead a new team out of a converted area of Belle Reve. From there, The Bride gets to check out the new facility – and team: Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) are back, along with a seriously upgraded G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) – joined by the vampiric Nosferata, King Shark (Diedrich Bader), and the mummy-like Khalis. Here's a look at the lineup, with Gunn and Showrunner Dean Lorey discussing the roster with Rotten Tomatoes below:

The roll call for Creature Commandos Season 1 includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

