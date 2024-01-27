Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount, season 17, season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution: Paget Brewster Post Eases Fans' Concerns

Criminal Minds: Evolution star Paget Brewster checked in via social media, easing the concerns of some very nervous fans.

Article Summary Paget Brewster ended up reassuring some fans with a social media update about Criminal Minds: Evolution.

A recent "famILY" photo from the set sparked concerns with some over Brewster's absence.

The actress expressed gratitude for the show's cast, crew, and fans' support.

Criminal Minds: Evolution's new season is currently in production, featuring fan favorites.

Earlier this week, fans of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution were treated to a look at Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez checking in from the set of filming on Season 17/Season 2 for a "famILY" photo reminding everyone that work was underway. But as excited as folks were for the update, a concerned rumbling began growing on social media. Where was Paget Brewster's Emily Prentiss? Is this a bad sign? Should we start getting worried? Well, it appears those concerns can be put to rest – with Brewster checking in via social media. "We are shooting the new season of ⁦[Criminal Minds]," Brewster wrote, including an image of herself. "We also all hope you'll watch! We are so thankful to have our jobs, cast, and crew."

Here's a look at Brewster's tweet/x update as we headed into the weekend:

We are shooting the new season of ⁦@criminalminds⁩ . We also all hope you'll watch! We are so thankful to have our jobs, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/U62FqHhSC5 — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) January 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at that post of the rest of the cast from earlier this week – followed by a look back at the announcement that filming was officially underway and more:

"The BAU is Back! The new season of #CriminalMinds: Evolution is officially in production," read the caption to the Instagram post that went live last week – but it's the behind-the-scenes images from the set that we know you're looking forward to, so here they are:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, Josh Stewart, and more starred, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon serving as an executive producer.

