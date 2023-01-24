Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Ep. 8 Image: Voit Gets Desperate As the series inches closer to its season finale, here are the official preview images for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S16E08.

As Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution inches closer to its season finale (and we emphasize "season" since we learned earlier this month that there will be a 17th season), we have some interesting preview images for S16E08 "Forget Me Knots." With a desperate tug-of-war raging within him, Voit (Zach Gilford) makes a very desperate move that could lead to more deaths. Meanwhile, Rossi's (Joe Mantegna) obsession may be getting the team the closest it's been to ending the madness… but at what cost to him and the others?

Here's a Look at Criminal Minds: Evolution S16E08 "Forget Me Knots"

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 8 "Forget Me Knots": Written by Carlton Gillespie and directed by A.J. Cook, this week's chapter finds Voit's (Zach Gilford) internal struggles with himself that leads him to a desperate kidnapping. But Rossi's (Joe Mantegna) obsession brings the BAU closer to the truth than they've ever been. Now, here's a look at the preview images for S16E08 "Forget Me Knots," released earlier today:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.