Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Adam Gorham, Age Of Monsters, hulk, Hulk War, Infernal Hulk, nic klein, phillip kennedy johnson

A Permanent Gruesome Death Of An X-Man In Infernal Hulk #7 (Spoilers)

The permanent... and rather gruesome... Death Of An X-Man in today's Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham

Once upon a time, in the Age Of Krakoa, mutant death wasn't a big thing. They had these Krakjoan Resurrection Protocols to bring mutants back from the dead. It would have come in really handy in Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham, as dark god The Eldest, in the form of the Infernal Hulk, goes up against a ragged bunch of X-Men rejects, Leech, Marrow, Pyro and Erg…

Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen, place your bets…. as the Infernal Hulk narrated the story of mutantkind from his own perspective as an immortal god of death… life, evolution, must be quite the affront.

And grabs the mutant with the guts to use her power to bring forth bones from her body as weapons…

And breaks her in two. Marrow first appeared in X-Men Prime in 1995, created by Scott Lobdell and Joe Madureira, though she was later retrofitted to be the character of Sarah, a young girl created by Jeph Loeb and David Brewer, who appeared the year before in the Cable comic book. which is like saying that Cable was created by Chris Claremont, Rick Leonardi and Whilce Portacio because Cable was revealed to be Nathan Summers, the baby in Uncanny X-Men #201. Still, it helped Marvel Comics not have to pay or credit Scott Lobdell or Joe Madueira for the New Mutants film. Anyway, Marrow's primary mutant power is osteokinesis, the ability to control the growth, shape, and density of her bones, and can extrude bones through her skin as weapons, fire projectile bone shards and create protective bone plating. Or at least, she did… Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Adam Gorham is published today by Marvel.

Infernal Hulk #7 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Adam Gorham

INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN! When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call? Can they save mutantkind from their monstrous new leader? And when Hulk attacks them head-on, which of them will he try to kill…and which will he recruit?

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