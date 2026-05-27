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A Price Paid For Pomegranates In Absolute Wonder Woman #20 (Spoilers)

A high price paid for pomegranates in today's Absolute Wonder Woman #20 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #20 pays off Diana’s pomegranate bargain, tying her fate directly to the Persephone myth.

Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman reveal the price of Diana’s deal with Hades at the worst possible moment.

With Veronica Cale capturing and weaponizing Diana and her allies, the cost threatens to shatter every bond.

Absolute Wonder Woman #20 leaves Barbara Minerva at a breaking point, with major fallout for Diana’s circle.

Pomegranates are a bit more expensive these days, thanks to inflation. Pomegranate seeds as well. But there is a higher price to be paid. In Greek legend, Persephone lived in a world of perpetual summer, with her mother, Demeter, goddess of plant life. Hades, god of hell, took Persephone, and in her absence, the world's plant life died, and people went hungry. Persephone, who had fallen in love with her captor Hades (look, it's Greek myth, okay, they invented problematic tropes) and was now Queen of the Underworld, missed her mother and the world above, and knew that if she ate or drank anything in Hades, she would have to stay forever. Demeter learned of Persephone's fate and demanded her return. On her way home, Persephone ate six pomegranate seeds so that after she returned and the world came back to life, she would be able to spend six months of the year in hell, bringing autumn and winter to the world, until she returned in the spring. And that's how we get seasons. A moment on the lips, a lifetime on the calendar. And it was the tale that Persephone tells young Diana on the Isle of Hades a year ago in Absolute Wonder Woman #7 by Kelly Thompson, Mattia De Iulis and Dustin Nguyen.

And then Wonder Woman gets to play out her own version in Hades' arena. Though it does seem to involve a lot more punching. And then, on leaving Hades…

She found a way to turn the tables. To still see Persephone and defy Hades.

Just a month, not six months. And it comes with a price. Well, this is a Greek legend, pretty much comes with the territory, on Earth, as it is in Hades.

And today, in Absolute Wonder Woman #20 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, Wonder Woman and her friends have been captured, tortured and weaponised at the hands of Veronica Cale, the price is paid.

At the most convenient time for many, but for Diana, the very worst of times…. and used as a weapon to break the others?

Turns out that even pomegranate seeds can break the strongest of bonds in the Absolute Universe. What form now for Barbara Minerva, with a dead Cheetah at her feet? Absolute Wonder Woman #20 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics… and pomegranates are available at your local grocers or supermarket.

Absolute Wonder Woman #20 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman

Against the wall, Diana and Zatanna must join forces or perish. When Diana makes the ultimate sacrifice to end the conflict and face her true foe head on, things become more complicated than she feared. Wonder Woman is not an island unto herself, and other forces have vested interests in her mission. Don't miss the finale of the epic "Season of the Witch"!

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