Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Creator Eiichiro Oda Checks Out "The Battle of Alabasta" Set

Netflix released a look at One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda checking out the set for the third season of the series: "The Battle of Alabasta."

Article Summary Netflix shared One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda’s visit to the Season 3 set, teasing the scale of The Battle of Alabasta.

One Piece Season 3 is officially titled The Battle of Alabasta, setting up the Straw Hats’ biggest desert showdown yet.

The new season centers on Vivi’s homeland, where rebellion, Baroque Works, and Sir Crocodile push Alabasta to war.

Netflix’s earlier One Piece teaser confirmed a 2027 return, with Luffy and the Straw Hats heading into Alabasta.

In April, Netflix's Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring One Piece dropped a teaser to let fans know that the third season of the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's work would be titled One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. That means that if you liked what you saw of Joe Manganiello's Mr.0 (Crocodile) at the end of the second season, expect a whole lot more of him (and Baroque Works) during the third go-around. Earlier today, we got a chance to check out Oda's visit to the set – and the "sandy" mark they made before leaving.

Here's a look at Oda's visit to the set of the third season, followed by what else we know about what's to come:

From manga panels to a real desert kingdom. Oda-sensei witnessing it all. The Battle of Alabasta begins. 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/c6s1ciYWiS — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 27, 2026 Show Full Tweet

War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi's homeland. A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves. In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand. Here's a look at the teaser that was released back in April:

See you in 2027, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ The battle of Alabasta is approaching. pic.twitter.com/ciAnbHnB6N — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Here's a look at the global voice cast bringing Chopper to life around the world:

From Japan, Ikue Otani – Tony Tony Chopper, One Piece anime

From the Philippines, Mitchiko Tiongson – voice of Kurapika, Hunter x Hunter

From France, Meaghan Dendraël

From Germany, Martin Halm

From Italy, Valentina Favazza

From Korea, Okjoo Jeong

From Malaysia, Adibah Hakimah Abdul Kahar

From Brazil, Agatha Paulita

From Mexico, Nallely Solís

From Spain, Elena Jiménez

From Thailand, Pimpida Pitaksonggram

From Czech Republic, Malvína Pachlová

From India – Tamil, Mageshwari Dhanashekar

From India – Telugu, Besta Varada Honeyritha

From India – Hindi/Hindi Latin, Swapnil Kumari

From Taiwan (Mandarin), 詹雅菁Zhan Ya Jing

Tony winner Cole Escola (Oh Mary!, At Home with Amy Sedaris) has joined the Season 3 cast in the series regular role of fan-favorite Bon Clay (aka Bentham, aka Mr. 2 Bon Kurei), while Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been tapped for the role of Portgas D. Ace ("Ace"). Awdo Awdo (Under Siege) has been cast as Mr. 1, while Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone) has been tapped to play Miss Doublefinger. Chandran (Miss Wednesday), Hoover (Chopper), Manganiello (Mr. 0), Abova (Miss All Sunday), and Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) are set to return for Season 3, with Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy upped to series regulars.

Matt Owens and Joe Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Ian Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

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