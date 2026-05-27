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Doctor Who Rumors, Rick and Morty Return & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Peacemaker, Doctor Who, Scooby-Doo: Origins, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Christmas special rumors and UNIT’s Osgood calling for help.

Doctor Who coverage joins updates on Rick and Morty season 12, including new insight into Evil Morty’s return.

More TV highlights include Peacemaker, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Scooby-Doo: Origins, and The Boys.

WWE Raw and NXT, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Adult Swim’s The Elephant round out a packed Doctor Who news mix.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Raw/NXT, The Boys, Rick and Morty, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Elephant, Peacemaker, Doctor Who, Scooby-Doo: Origins, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 27th, 2026:

WWE Raw Review: Tribal Combat Set, Theory Swings Chairs

The Boys: Is Hughie & Starlight's Child a Supe? Eric Kripke Clarifies

Rick and Morty Team Working on Season 12; Evil Morty Return Explained

WWE NXT Preview: Izzi Dame Gets Her Shot at Lola Vice's Title TONIGHT!

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Lapkus on "Big Bang" Easter Eggs

The Elephant: Adult Swim Releases Special, Behind-the-Scenes Look

Peacemaker: So, How Are Things Going for Chris Over on "Salvation"?

Doctor Who: UNIT Black Archive Head Osgood Needs Your Help

Scooby-Doo: Origins Star Mckenna Grace Offers BTS Looks at Production

Doctor Who Christmas Special Rumors: It's Time for Someone to Speak Up

American Music Awards, Creature Commandos & TVL: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Boys Showrunner Regrets Killing Off Madelyn Stillwell, Splinter

Criminal Minds Showrunner Previews S19, Voit, Guest Stars & More

Panini UK To Release BBC's Doctor Who Adventures From 2006

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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