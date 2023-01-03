Criminal Minds: Evolution Star Zach Gilford: Keep an Eye on Episode 9

With Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution returning on January 12th for the second half of Season 16 (with the Chikodili Agwuna-penned "True Conviction"), it's become pretty clear that (with all due respect to broadcast television) a season this intense needed to find a home on streaming. And based on what Zach Gilford (Elias Voit) had to share with TVLine, viewers should expect things to get "really" fun… in a "Criminal Minds" way, of course. Teasing the season's Breen Frazier-penned penultimate episode, Gilford braces viewers for some surprise decision-making from some familiar faces. "You can tell you're getting to the end [of the season] because everything's starting to kind of potentially unravel. People start making decisions they wouldn't normally make, that I think will surprise the audience but also surprise these characters."

And in the following featurette, the cast reflects on the paths that their characters have taken during the time between Seasons 15 & 16 and how that "Evolution" impacts the current season:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.