Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, Paget Brewster, paramount

Criminal Minds Star Wants To Make More Eps of Show She Can't Promote

Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster made it strikes-friendly clear she's looking forward to making more episodes of the FBI show she can't promote.

What a difference seven months make. Back in February, series star Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) shared the good news that filming on the new season of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution would be getting underway "in 2 months." Flash ahead to September, and we find ourselves in the middle of both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes – with no end in sight as the AMPTP spends more time trying to keep things together than actively negotiating with the unions. What that means is that a ton of television productions have been shuttered until new deals are in place – while others are airing without the support of the actors and writers. So, it was nice to get a chance to check in on Brewster, who checked in via Twitter. "Yup. I'm getting older and I hope you all will, too. I was 36 when I joined a show about the FBI that I can't promote. But I sure hope we get to make more…," Brewster shared – along with an image of herself. Based on how the return season was received, it's safe to say that a lot of fans out there share the same hope that she does…

With good vibes for a quick resolution to all of this mess (wise up, AMPTP), here's a look at Brewster's post from earlier today – expressing the hope shared by millions of fans:

Yup. I'm getting older and I hope you all will, too. I was 36 when I joined a show about the FBI that I can't promote. But I sure hope we get to make more… pic.twitter.com/sb4LKEa0Fy — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) September 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster starred, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon serving as an executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!