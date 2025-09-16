Posted in: Anime, Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, new york comic con, NYCC

Crunchyroll Rolls Out Its New York Comic Con 2025 Plans: Panels & More

Crunchyroll announced its plans for New York Comic Con 2025, focusing on Dan Da Dan, Trigun Stargaze, My Hero Academia, and much more!

Crunchyroll is heading to New York Comic Con with an anime-filled lineup, including panels about the major new shows, premiere screenings, and panels featuring fan favorites, long beloved and newly announced series like DAN DA DAN, Trigun Stargaze, and My Hero Academia, as well as the new show You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!

New York Comic Con 2025 Panel Schedule

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9

Crunchyroll Showcase

Thursday, October 9 | 11:00 AM ET

Room 405

Whether you're a lifelong anime fan or just getting started, Crunchyroll brings you closer to the action with sneak peeks, studio spotlights, announcements, and surprises along the way.

Crunchyroll Premieres Round 1

Thursday, October 9 | 12:30 PM

Room 405

Catch a sneak peek at some of the upcoming anime that's coming to Crunchyroll's simulcasts! Don't miss your chance to be among the first to see the latest anime from Japan!

Fire Force Season 3 – Episode 13

Hana-Kimi – Episode 1

Ghosts, Aliens, and Supernatural Shenanigans! Starring the English Voice Cast of DAN DA DAN

Thursday, October 9 | 4:15 PM

Empire Stage

Are we alone in the universe? Why can I see dead people? Aliens and ghosts can't possibly BOTH exist… Unless? Join Crunchyroll as we dive headfirst into the paranormal mayhem of the hit anime series DAN DA DAN with the English voice cast: Abby Trott (Momo), A.J. Beckles (Okarun), and Aleks Le (Jiji). Whether you believe in apparitions or extraterrestrials, buckle up for a behind-the-scenes, one-of-a-kind wild ride!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 – Special Premiere Screening

Friday, October 10 | 1:15 PM

Room 406.1

Former ordinary salaryman, now master chef Mukohda and his crew of fantastical friends have returned for another season of appetizing adventures and delicious dishes! Join Crunchyroll for a special screening of Season 2 Episode 1, followed by the world premiere of Episode 2!

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill – Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2

TRIGUN STARGAZE Special Premiere ft. Yasuhiro Nightow

Friday, October 10 | 3:30 PM

Empire Stage

The legendary Humanoid Typhoon is back in TRIGUN STARGAZE! Join Crunchyroll alongside Yasuhiro Nightow (author), Masako Sato (director), Yota Shirasu (producer, Orange), and Yoshihiro Watanabe (producer, Orange) for an exclusive look at the highly anticipated sequel. Be the first to hear behind-the-scenes insights, and catch the two-episode world premiere!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Screenings

Saturday, October 11 | 2:45 PM

Room 406.1

Crunchyroll presents a special screening of the first two episodes of My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON! Join us to celebrate the exhilarating return of your favorite heroes and villains. It's the beginning of the end!

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON – Episodes 160 & 161

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12

Crunchyroll Premieres Round 2

Sunday, October 12 | 3:30 PM

Room 408

Catch a sneak peek at some of the upcoming anime that's coming to Crunchyroll's simulcasts! Don't miss your chance to be among the first to see the latest anime from Japan!

Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife – Episode 1

You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!– Episode 1

Details subject to change. Updates can be found on Crunchyroll News!

At Booth #1653, the Crunchyroll Store will be dropping a mix of must-have merchandise you can only find on the show floor, exclusive first looks, and special items making their debut. From fresh apparel collabs and fan-favorite franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Solo Leveling, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and My Hero Academia, to brand-new surprises from titles including One Piece (the IPs first-ever youth apparel line for Crunchyroll!), Chainsaw Man, Godzilla, and more, our lineup is stacked with figures, collectibles, manga, merch, vinyls, and more that you'll want to get your hands on before anyone else.

For free swag, step into the trash-filled world of Gachiakuta and dig through garbage in THE PITMASTER for prizes. Until then, Fans can hone their trash-picking skills with all-new episodes of Gachiakuta exclusively on Crunchyroll through December.

