Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane Drops Big "Crazy Ralph" Tease

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane showed off a prop from Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini and William Catlett-starring prequel series Crystal Lake that should make "Friday the 13th" fans happy.

Peacock, A24, and Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks) and William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning)-starring Crystal Lake has been going back and forth in terms of news, from casting announcements to production updates. For this go-around, Kane's back with an Instagram post that offers a look at a very important prop for fans of the "Friday the 13th" film franchise. In most instances, a bicycle is just a bicycle – but in this case, we're talking about the bicycle owned and operated by "Crazy Ralph" Neely (Walt Gorney). A long-time resident of Crystal Lake, Gorney's "Crazy Ralph" is famous for both his bike and his ominous warnings about Camp Crystal Lake being cursed and how bad stuff is on the way.

Here's a look at Kane's post showing off "Crazy Ralph's" preferred mode of transportation, followed by a look back at Kane's previous updates:

"Building a mystery," read the caption to Kane's post from last month, with an image showing that set-building was underway, which included a circle drawn around the words "PAM LIVING RM" (think we know whose living room that one's gonna be):

"Crystal Lake Production offices are live. It's all happening. MACHETES FOR EVERYONE!" read Kane's post from April, with an image that included a partial look at the script cover for an episode of Crystal Lake:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce the series in addition to being the creator, showrunner, and writer. The series, which stems from production banner A24, also sees Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serving as executive producers.

