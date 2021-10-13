CSI: Vegas Season 1 E02 Preview: Gil & Sara Question the Evidence

Gil (William Petersen) and Sara (Jorja Fox) find themselves racing against time and also under the microscope as they seek the truth behind evidence-tampering allegations against Hodges (Wallace Langham). A threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets of Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the CSI team's investigation into the murder of a couple on their wedding day sends them down a very dark rabbit hole to find the truth. Also starring Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby, Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Hugo Ramirez, here's a look at the images, overview, and preview clips for CBS's CSI: Vegas "Honeymoon in Vegas":

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 2 "Honeymoon in Vegas": Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle come to the aid of a former colleague who's been implicated in tampering with evidence. The rest of the CSI team works the murder of a couple slain on their wedding day, following the evidence to the salacious underbelly of the Las Vegas elite. Directed by Nathan Hope and written by Jason Tracey.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Honeymoon in Vegas (Sneak Peek 1) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rStycdbpQGI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Honeymoon in Vegas (Sneak Peek 2) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx0-FgaMgV4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Honeymoon in Vegas (Sneak Peek 3) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uT6fO6Y9DJo)

After re-joining CSI, Grissom feels the weight of the world on his shoulders, facing a nightmare scenario when CSI's past and present is called into question- as you're about to see in the following clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas | Nightmare in Sin City (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cwh-t0EQH6U)

CSI: VEGAS, the sequel to the Network's global hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas—the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas, a brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CSI: Vegas – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIkCYP2HxFw)

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.