CSI: Vegas Star Marg Helgenberger Checks In from "Hot Fun" of Filming

So the last time we checked in on Marg Helgenberger (All Rise) to see how her return as Catherine Willows was going what with filming on the second season of CBS' CSI: Vegas getting underway. Also, around that time, we learned that Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) & Ariana Guerra (Helstrom) had joined the cast as new series regulars, with Jay Lee's CSI Chris Park being promoted from recurring to series regular. Now, it's a look at Helgenberger & co-star Matt Lauria on the set and apparently enjoying a little downtime.

"Hot Fun in the Summertime with Matt Lauria in ['CSI: Vegas']," Helgenberger wrote in the caption to her Instagram post (which included a behind-the-scenes shot of the duo:

Here's a look back at Helgenberger's tweet from near the end of May marking her official start on the series:

And here's a look back at the official casting announcement via Twitter from February:

"The incredibly talented 'CSI: Vegas' creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the 'CSI' fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise," said Amy Reisenbach, EVP Current Programs at CBS, back in December 2021 when news of a second season was first announced. Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.