Curb Your Enthusiasm Returns in February 2024 for 12th & Final Season

Returning on February 4th, the 12th season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm will also be its last - with Larry David responding to the news.

Article Summary Curb Your Enthusiasm's final season premieres February 4th, 2024 on HBO.

Larry David bids farewell to his "Larry David" persona in a statement.

The iconic comedy series is known for its improvised script structure.

HBO chairman Casey Bloys comments on the show's lasting comedic impact.

All good things must come to an end – and for HBO & series creator/star Larry David, the beginning of the end gets underway on Sunday, February 4th. Earlier today, the cable network confirmed that the upcoming ten-episode 12th season of the award-winning Curb Your Enthusiasm will also be its last – with the series finale set for April 7th. "As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders," David shared in a statement. Now, here's a look at the key art poster & season overview that was released earlier today:

Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian's fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

The final season of the HBO series also stars Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Susie Essman (Broad City), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers), and Tracey Ullman (Tracey Ullman's Show). HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm is created by David, who executive produces alongside Garlin and Jeff Schaffer – with Laura Streicher & Jennifer Corey co-executive-producing. "It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure," shared Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, in a statement when the news was first announced earlier today.

