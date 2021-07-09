Cursed: Neflix Cancels Epic Fantasy Series Adapt After One Season

The summer of series cancellations continued on Friday, and it wasn't good news for fans of the Katherine Langford-starring series Cursed. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Netflix has "quietly canceled the fantasy series" and that the cast has been freed up for other projects. The news comes nearly a year to the date that the first season of the adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's illustrated book premiered on the streaming service.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible. Jon East (Killing Eve), Zetna Fuentes (One Life to Live), and Daniel Netthiem (The Hunter) divided directorial duties, with Fuentes executive producing the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, and Wheeler serving as writer and showrunner. Miller and Wheeler executive produced, with Alex Boden (Sense8) producing and Silenn Thomas serving as co-executive producer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CURSED (Katherine Langford) | New Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLTdy6PfotA)

From Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler, Cursed is a reimagining of the Arthurian legend told from the perspective of Nimue (Katherine Langford). Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur (Devon Terrell) on a mission to save her people.

Netflix's Cursed also starred Devon Terrell (Barry) as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård (Westworld, Vikings) as Merlin, Peter Mullan (Ozark) as Father Carden, Lily Newmark (Temple, Sex Education) as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin (The State, Our Girl) as Igraine, Daniel Sharman (Fear the Walking Dead, Medici) as Weeping Monk, Sebastian Armesto (Poldark, Broadchurch) as King Uther Pendragon, Emily Coates (Flack) as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins (The Crown, Holmes & Watson, Humans) as Squirrel, Bella Dayne (Humans, Troy: Fall of a City), and more.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.