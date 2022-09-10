Daredevil: Born Again: Cox Joins D'Onofrio for D23 Expo Series Update

Yesterday, we had a chance to get a preview of Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock aka Daredevil) in action during an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. But at today's D23 Expo 2022 presentation, Cox was able to turn his focus back onto his and Vincent D'Onofrio's (Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin) upcoming streaming series Daredevil: Born Again. Taking the stage with D'Onofrio and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Cox was open and honest about his feelings regarding a return to the role millions have connected with in a very big way. "It's emotional. It's really, really emotional. What an odd feeling to, in some ways, be doing this for a long time but starting again," Cox shared with the audience. And though the 18-episode series won't begin filming until next year, attendees were treated to a clip of Daredevil and She-Hulk teaming up in the latter's series (a clip which will most likely be released before this upcoming Thursday).

Now here's a look at the moment Cox joined D'Onofrio and Feige on stage during the D23 Expo 2022 presentation:

In the following midseason trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen (Tatiana Maslany) seeks out some sage advice from Cox's Matt Murdock… and Daredevil. And based on the moments that were shared, it looks like Jen (and She-Hulk) are quickly becoming big fans. Now here's a look at some screencaps from the trailer that follows:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.