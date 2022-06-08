The Boys In-World Podcast Offers Deeper Dive Into The Deep & "Deeper"

As you're more than well-aware having screened the first three episodes of Amazon and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 3, The Deep (Chace Crawford) has been on a "public relations repair" tour to get him back on The Seven- and it worked. One of the ways he was able to slip back onto the team was with his memoir Deeper, and that's now the focus of a very cool meta, in-world original scripted podcast from Audible. Set to debut on June 9th (more on that below), The Boys: Deeper and Deeper finds The Deep and his wife Cassandra (Katy Breier) sitting down for a no-holds-barred podcast interview to discuss much more than what was in his book. Here's a look at an overview of what fans can expect, with the news coming on the same day as the U.N. celebrates this year's World Oceans Day (RIP Timothy).

He may be Lord of the Seven Seas, but for The Deep, life has been a tsunami of humiliations and setbacks. After braving the childhood trauma of being the weird kid with gills, Deep rose to the very top, basking in worldwide fame with Earth's most powerful superheroes. But his public glory masked the disrespect of his teammates who crushed him, day after day. When he found himself patrolling the streets of Sandusky, Ohio, and then swallowed up into the Church of the Collective, Deep realized he had plummeted even deeper than the Mariana Trench. Now, Deep—on the road promoting his memoir, Deeper—is sitting down for a no-holds-barred podcast interview. With his wife, Cassandra, by his side, Deep dives to the very depths of his soul and lays bare everything that has made him the fish-guy he is today.

To get your hands (or ears or other listening devices) on The Boys: Deeper and Deeper, you can head on over to Audible here. In addition, the podcast also will be available as part of the Audible Plus subscription service, which starts at $7.95 per month (and has a 30-day free trial available).