Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart Teased in Marvel 85th Birthday Video

Marvel's Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and more were previewed in a new video celebrating 85 years of Marvel - here's a look!

If you were able to make it out to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) or Disney's D23 Fan Expo, then you had a chance to preview some of the exciting series and films heading our way from Marvel Studios/Marvel Television. Of course, you were hanging out on social media earlier this month, you also had a chance to check out some previews – for about 10 minutes or so. That was when a special video celebrating Marvel for being a major player in the entertainment business for 85 years – a pretty impressive feat, no matter how you look at it. But it didn't take long for folks to realize that it wasn't supposed to post quite yet, with EW running in exclusively earlier today. But now it's officially available to the public and waiting for you above (and here) – and that includes the long-awaited Dominique Thorne-starring Marvel's Ironheart and Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again – both set to hit Disney+ screens in 2025.

Marvel: Ironheart Set for 2025; D23 Footage Includes The Hood & More

It's been a long road to get here, but Disney's D23 fan expo brought some big news for MCU fans who've been awaiting the premiere of Ironheart. First up, it was confirmed that the series would be hitting streaming screens next year – but no date was given yet. But EP Ryan Coogler, Thorne, Anthony Ramos, and other members of the cast didn't hit D23 empty-handed, with new footage screened for those in attendance (but not released). After recapping Riri Williams' (Thorne) role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we see that academic life at MIT and her commitment to her next project don't mesh well. After being expelled, Williams seeks a new source of funding for that "something undeniable" she envisions. That leads her to Ramos' Parker Robbins, aka The Hood – and that's how the growing battle between Robbins' dark arts and Williams' science begins (Robbins: "Anyone who's ever accomplished anything in life had to do some questionable things to get it done"). But in case you're wondering, you can relax because there was more than its fair share of supersuit action.

Here's a look at what Coogler had to share during the presentation:

