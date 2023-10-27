Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: born again, daredevil, disney plus, Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again: Marvel Studios Taps New Showrunner, Directors

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) is the new showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again, with Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki) set to direct.

A little more than two weeks ago, the news hit that Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) & Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/Punisher)-starring Daredevil: Born Again was undergoing a major creative reboot. With less than half of the season's 18-episode order having been shot, head writers Chris Ord & Matt Corman and the series' directors were released for the remainder of the season. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting exclusively that Dario Scardapane (Amazon's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Netflix's The Punisher) is coming aboard as showrunner. In addition, the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Disney+'s Loki) have been tapped to helm the remaining episodes. For now, filming on the streaming series is on hold until SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reach a new three-year deal.

According to the original The Hollywood Reporter report, Marvel Studios is hoping to "rethink the original intention of the show," noting that there appeared to be quite a bit of difference between the upcoming Disney+ series and Netflix's darker, more violent take. One example offered in the article is that Corman & Ord's "Born Again" focuses heavily on the courtroom aspects – with sources adding that Cox' Murdock wouldn't be donning the Daredevil costume until the season's fourth episode. Corman & Ord will become executive producers on the series, and some scenes/episodes will be kept – but more "serialized" aspects will be added as the series shifts its creative focus. In addition, it was also reaffirmed in the article that Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez will be hitting our screens in her solo series Echo in January 2024 – an important point for viewers to keep in mind considering the connections the series will have with "Born Again" that follow over from Hawkeye. "We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture," said Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television & animation. "It comes down to, 'How can we tell stories in television that honor what's so great about the source material?'"

