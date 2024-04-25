Posted in: CW, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, barry allen, grant gustin, The Flash

The Flash: Yes, It's April 25, 2024; No, Grant Gustin Hasn't Vanished

The Flash star Grant Gustin checked in on social media to let us know that he hasn't vanished and to share a fun April 25th-related image.

"Arrowverse" fans – and fans of Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, in particular – might be feeling a bit worried today. Why? Because it's April 25, 2024 – the day that Gustin's Barry Allen goes missing – vanishing in the midst of a universal crisis. And the show wasted no time introducing it – dropping it as one of the pilot episode's shockers (along with Tom Cavanagh's Harrison Wells not exactly being who we thought he was – which would become an even bigger understatement later on in the series). Where and how things ended up would change a lot along the way – with the series ending on a very hopeful note for the future. But for those of you still concerned about today, Gustin has checked in on social media to let fans know that he hasn't vanished.

"We made it – April 25, 2024. I can confirm that Flash has in fact not vanished," Gustin wrote as the caption to his Instagram post hiring the importance of today's date. From there, he adds some much-needed context to the images that he was able to share that match the festivities. "Fun fact: searched 'April 25th' on my phone to find a fun Flash pic to post, but that's when we were always on hiatus. This is the only Flash related April 25th photo in my phone. April 25th, 2016," Gustin added – showing off what could've been a very bold change in the Scarlet Speedster's costume:

Here's a look back at Gustin's final moments filming from 2023, as well as the time he spent there with his family. Following that, we have the full text of the heartfelt message Gustin penned to everyone who supported him and the long-running Arrowverse over the years. And then we wrap things up with the video that Gustin shared of him hanging the suit up for the final time:

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash – that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey. This first shot here is moments before my final setup (which was Flash running). I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can imagine and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything, I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes(and sometimes during takes) with so many of them.

Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years. I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey. Forever grateful to [David Rapaport], [David Nutter] (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & [Greg Berlanti] for the opportunity of a lifetime – one I tried to never take for granted. An opportunity that I honestly didn't feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out. Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I'm sure many of us will be in each others' lives forever.

THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons. The show went through lots of changes, but so many people stuck with us through it all. I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even at conventions in the future. Thank you to [Todd Helbing] (#ToddHelbing) for taking the reins and guiding us and to #EricWallace for getting us across the finish line. Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That's all for now."

