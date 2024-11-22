Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Official Image: Nelson, Murdock & Page Reunited

Check out Matt (Charlie Cox), Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) reunited in a new image from Daredevil: Born Again.

Earlier this week, we had a chance to check out what Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) had to share about Marvel Television and Disney+'s Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again regarding how the show will be embracing its Netflix roots. For example, Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) are now running Nelson, Murdock & Page – and are in a much better place collectively. "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm," Cox revealed. In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan." In honor of the fans who made sure that Marvel Studios didn't forget how much Netflix's Marvel Universe meant to them, we have a new official image to pass along spotlighting the trio:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, and Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

