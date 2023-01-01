SNL: Watch Please Don't Destroy, Fineman, Sherman & Yang Ring In 2023

Okay, after last year's New Year's Eve party with Pete Davidson and this year's event with Dolly Parton, we are officially declaring Miley Cyrus "The Queen of New Year's Eve." NBC's (and streaming live on Peacock) Miley's New Year's Eve Party saw Cyrus & Parton joined by singer-songwriter FLETCHER, rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, and Grammy Award nominee Sia. But the biggest musical jaw-dropper was Talking Heads frontman David Byrne showing up to join in on a number of songs (including teaming with Cyrus on a cover of David Bowie's "Let's Dance"). And since we're Saturday Night Live junkies, we were all about Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Bowen Yang (with some great pizza/getting drunk advice), and Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy) showing up in sketches and doing a little side-hosting. Here's a look at SNL's impact on New Year's Eve…

First up, Cyrus & Parton walk us through how they trained their respective "understudies" (Fineman, Sherman) in case our co-hosts find themselves unable to perform. Following that, the well-tanned Please Don't Destroy tries to make it perfectly clear to their boss (Fineman) that they're taking their writing assignment seriously. Seriously. And then, Fineman & Sherman take the stage to make sure everyone knows just how crazy they're going to get on New Year's Eve. And last (but definitely not least because it was our favorite), Please Don't Destroy has some sketch ideas for Parton that they want to run by her. Needless to say, Parton would rather be anywhere else. Here's a look at why Lorne Michaels should make sure to infuse all of his future projects with a little SNL…

And here's a look back to Cyrus & Byrne's Bowie cover, which took about a minute for me to fully process what we were singing (even with Byrne's distinctive voice):

NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio.