Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Less "Frankenstein," More "Unfettered"

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane on the creative process differences between the first two seasons and learning from them.

When people look into the story of how Disney managed to salvage season one of Daredevil: Born Again into how it turned out to be, it's not a stretch to call it a miracle, considering the dramatic creative overhaul that saw Matt Corman and Chris Ord with initial development before The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane took over as showrunner. The initial recasting of certain roles and the absence of original stars from the Drew Goddard Netflix series drew enough pushback that the narratives were reframed, favorites returned, and a city was under siege from a power-hungry mayor (Vincent D'Onofrio) who declared martial law and open season on masked vigilantes. Scardapane spoke with Cinemeblend, promising that season two will be far removed from the "cobbled-together Frankenstein" that blended more elements of a courtroom drama with star Charlie Cox focusing far more on the Matt Murdock-end of things than his later ego, Daredevil due to the grief of losing his best friend and law partner, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in the first episode.

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Dario Scardapane on Filming a More Focused Season Two

"The task of season one was a really sick kind of fun. They'd gone in a direction where it was a different kind of show. It was much more of a procedural, much more focused on the courtroom. We had a lot of that footage and kind of had to do this cobbled-together Frankenstein," Scardapane said before contrasting what changes we see in season two, "But by landing really strongly at the beginning and end with an idea of 'This is what the show wants to be, this is what the show is', we were able to kick the narrative into the second season relatively unfettered."

Corroborating this is writer Jesse Wigutow, who told Bleeding Cool in October 2025, "In terms of reception, season one was a complicated creative process; it had a few stops, starts, and different voices in the process, all of which were very smart and impressive people who had different mandates and different shows in mind for different reasons. I'm trying to say this the right way, and ultimately, what you end up seeing is a jigsawed collage in a way of the various shows that were told within the singular season."

Without the distractions creatively, Wigutow added, "You're going to see in season two a little more clarity of vision, and while season one works quite well, I'm proud of the work that was done. Everyone who was there before me should feel the same way. Season two embraces the narrative that is set up in season one. You have a mayor, and it's Mayor Fisk, and we're going to live inside his city hall, his palace, and it's quite satisfying." In addition to Netflix original series stars Cox, D'Onofrio, Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones, replacing the superhero help that Jon Bernthal's Punisher provided in the previous season. Also returning are Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Gennaya Walton, Arty Froushan, and Michael Gandolfini, when season two of Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 24th on Disney+.

