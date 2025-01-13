Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Delayed by LA Wildfires: D'Onofrio

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio confirmed that the trailer release was delayed due to the Southern California wildfires.

With a new year underway, Marvel Television and Marvel Animation have an impressive lineup of shows ready to hit Disney+ in 2025 – with Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again being at the top of many lists. With the live-action series set to hit streaming screens on March 5th, there's been a growing buzz among fans for an official trailer – with rumblings especially loud over the past week or so that something could be dropping. Earlier today, D'Onofrio confirmed that a trailer release was planned but was shelved – and for a very good reason. When asked by a fan on social media about the status of when an extended look at the series would debut, D'Onofrio shared that the release was "postponed because of LA fires" (but the March 5th premiere date is still set). As we've seen over the past several days and continue to see, Southern California is being devastated by a combination of windstorms and wildfires that continue to leave death and destruction in their wake.

Here's a look at the exchange from earlier today:

"A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm," Cox revealed about where things stand with Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) – now running Nelson, Murdock & Page. In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan." Now, here's a look back at a teaser that was shared by D'Onofrio back in December 2024:

Daredevil: Born Again – An Overview

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

