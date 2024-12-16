Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, Marvel Television

Daredevil: Matt Murdock's Feeling Reflective in New "Born Again" Image

Matt's in a reflective mood in a new image from Marvel Television's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again.

As we inch closer and closer to the March 2025 premiere of Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, the marketing machine has slowly been picking up steam. Over the weekend, we had a chance to check out a teaser that gave us more of the meeting of the minds between Murdock and Fisk – with each acknowledging how the other's power and influence have grown – though Fisk wonders if Murdock's "darker half" would agree. Spoiler? He doesn't. Now, we're getting another preview image – this time, spotlighting Murdock, who appears to be in a reflective mood…

"A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm," Cox revealed about where things stand with Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) – now running Nelson, Murdock & Page. In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan." Now, here's a look back at the teaser shared by D'Onofrio:

Daredevil: Born Again – An Overview

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

