Daredevil: Peter Shinkoda's New Allegation; Ray Fisher Tweets Support

Daredevil star Peter Shinkoda wasn't done speaking out about what he alleges was a racist, Anti-Asian environment on the now-canceled Netflix series. During Saturday's #SaveDaredevilCon mini-panel "Livestream Hangout w/ Geoffrey Cantor, Peter Shinkoda, Tommy Walker," Shinkoda alleged that then-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb made racist, Anti-Asian comments and prevented the show's writers from developing his character further. Shinkoda also spoke out about racism and the importance of diversity and inclusivity during the Comic-Con@Home panel "Super Asian America."

But Shinkoda wasn't done there, revealing another incident in which actors of Asian descent on the set were "overlooked." This time, it was when Shinkoda and Daredevil co-star Wai Ching Ho (Madame Gao) weren't invited to the second season premiere- and "found out about the event as it live-streamed."

Shinkoda responds to a tweet later in that thread that explains why he's chosen to speak up now: "The only reason I'm speaking now is I have an iota of a chance to get through this unscathed. Open my mouth a few years earlier….and I'm dead in the water. I feel the timing is right." Following that, we have a tweet from Justice League star Ray Fisher (who continues to call out Joss Whedon for his on-set behavior) showing support for Shinkoda:

Shinkoda began his comments during Saturday's panel by saying that he's "not into really protecting, you know, certain things anymore" before revealing his allegation: "Jeph Loeb told the writers room not to write for Nobu and Gao and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners. He said, 'Nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes killed 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a shit so don't write about Nobu and Gao.' And they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it."

The actor said that the writing team was "very apologetic" over the situation, regretting not being able to follow through on a storyline that Shinkoda says would've given Nobu his own side story that would've resulted in him being able to follow through on his Black Sky agenda. You can check out the full #SaveDaredevilCon "Livestream Hangout w/ Geoffrey Cantor, Peter Shinkoda, Tommy Walker" mini-panel below, set to begin with Shinkoda's allegations against Loeb (at around the 9:30 mark):