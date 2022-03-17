Daredevil Reboot? Industry Publication Listing Sure Raises Questions

To say that there's been a ton of buzz building around Netflix's run of Marvel series as of late would be an understatement. First, we had Charlie Cox reprising Matt Murdock for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and then Vincent D-Onofrio returned as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin for Disney+'s Hawkeye. And then this week, we saw Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher & The Defenders (as well as ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) join the Disney+ streaming family. So what's next? That's what millions of fans have been speculating about as they consider how best for their favorite shows & actors to be integrated into the current "proper" MCU canon. Even Cox has hinted at more coming down the road when asked what the future held for him. Well, when it comes to "The Man Without Fear" and his possible future, industry publication Production Weekly has a very interesting listing for its March 17th edition. As you're about to see from the following screencap from the publication's main web page, there is a listing for "DAREDEVIL REBOOT" (along with listings for Doom Patrol Season 4, Creepshow Season 4, etc.). Could we see some movement on a Daredevil return soon? Could this just be a production placeholder? Stay tuned…

Now before you go diving back into your 9000th rewatch (not judging, just making an observation that we can respect), here's a look at Disney+ celebrating having some major IP properties back under the banner of "The House of Mouse" (and it looks like the Daredevil connections are just the beginning from what we've seen so far):

"Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place," said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement when news of the series' new home was announced. "We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family."

While many expected these series to find homes with "The Mouse," there was debate over whether they would be housed on Disney+ or Hulu. In accordance with the darker and more violent series, the streaming service will be releasing an update to its existing parental controls in the U.S., prompting all subscribers to update their settings. The settings include content ratings restrictions for each profile and the ability to add a PIN to lock profiles. If you choose to keep your settings the same, you will continue to use Disney+ as you always have within a TV-14 content rating environment (with the option to make changes at any time under the profile settings tab).