Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Gets Jacked for "Work", Posts Results

In case you missed the news last month, word broke that Marvel Studios and Disney+ had tapped Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs, The Enemy Within) were attached to write & executive produce a new Daredevil series for Disney+. Though in typical Marvel Studios fashion, reps for pretty much everyone involved declined to comment, it didn't take long for folks to start getting excited over the prospect of seeing Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin) back on the small screen again. But we may not have to wait that long for a chance to see D'Onofrio's Kingpin again, with filming on the "Hawkeye" spinoff Echo kicking off at the end of May. And considering how things left off between Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez and Fisk, it's safe to say there's more than enough reason for Kingpin to want to offer a "response."

So when we saw the tweet & Instagram post from D'Onofrio showing off just how jacked he's getting workout-wise ("63 in 12 days but who's counting. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy"), we couldn't help but wonder if he was getting in shape for his next MCU run. Now just to be clear? D'Onofrio is big-time as far as acting goes so it could be for other projects. But he did confirm in a response on Twitter that he was doing it for "work" and it does seem to line up with what's going on filming-wise with Echo (because it's much too early for Daredevil, right?), so we're finding ourselves in a safe speculation zone. Here's a look:

Speaking of the Hawkeye spinoff series, here's a look at the first official image from the spinoff series Echo of Cox's Maya Lopez:

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods) & Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs). Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth.