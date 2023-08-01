Posted in: Preview, Sports, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bash at the beach, dark side of the ring, Hulk Hogan, season 4, vice tv, wcw

Dark Side of the Ring "Bash/Beach" Ep "Missed a Few Key Pieces": Russo

With Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring S04E09 hitting tonight, Vince Russo shared his two cents on the "WCW Bash at the Beach 2000" episode.

With tonight's episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, co-creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener shine a spotlight on WCW's Bash at the Beach 2000. In our previous look at this week's episode, we got to hear from Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff regarding the plans that were in play for Hulk Hogan and Jeff Jarrett for the PPV. To say that Russo and Bischoff had two very different visions not just for that night but for professional wrestling overall would be an understatement – and those differences would find themselves playing out in the middle of the ring – for millions to see. With still hours to go before it hits our screens, Russo is chiming in on social media to share his thoughts after having screened the episode.

"Just watched an advanced copy of [Vice TV's] 'Bash at the Beach.' Honestly, I feel they missed a few key pieces, but there's only so much you can cover in an hour. I just think it's unfortunate that, as grown men, there are still some that call names and throw around insults like it's 3rd Grade all over again," Russo wrote in the first of a series of tweets addressing tonight's episode. "I'm proud that I chose not to go down that road and just factually tell the story—even though I knew I would be attacked by certain individuals. That sophomoric behavior . . . is what will always give wrestling a bad name."

Just watched an advanced copy of @Vice's "Bash at the Beach". Honestly, I feel they missed a few key pieces, but there's only so much you can cover in an hour. I just think it's unfortunate that as grown men, there are still some that call names and throw around insults like it's… — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

For those who are going to watch @Vice's "Bash at the Beach", I am pasting the URL from the ACTUAL COURT DECISION so you can clearly see that all my comments were all FACTUAL as they pertained to the results of the defamation case. Somehow the damn facts always seem to get in the… — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Dark Side of the Ring S04E09 "Bash at the Beach 2000" Preview

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 9 "Bash at the Beach 2000": At the end of the '90s, WCW's greatest battles played out backstage between scheming executives and writers… until one off-script rant against Hulk Hogan changed everything. Now, here's a look at an exclusive clip from the episode, followed by a look back at the official trailer for the season's penultimate episode:

EXCLUSIVE CLIP Moments before showtime, creative tensions between Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo come to a head. "Bash at the Beach 2000" premieres tomorrow at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/feh0zexPSc — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

NEXT WEEK… "The single biggest black eye in WCW history." — @RealJeffJarrett "Bash at the Beach 2000" premieres next Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/M4v1rTL0EN — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

After next week, the fourth season will wrap up the following week with the season finale, "The World According to Marty Jannetty." Now, here's a look back at the official season trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, August 1st at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

