Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dark side of the ring, Vice Media

Dark Side of the Ring: Docuseries Confirmed for Season 6 Return

Vice Media confirmed that Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring will be returning to Vice TV for a sixth season.

We've got some good news to pass along for fans of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring who've been wondering if a sixth installment would be on the way. This week, Vice Media announced that it now has a sports division and that Vice TV would be heavily focusing on sports-related programming – to the tune of more than 50 hours of shows, docuseries, etc. In the press release, it was noted that a number of original series would be in play on the network – including Pitino: Red Storm Rising, Calipari: Razor's Edge, and The Verdict, as well as four original Vice Studios series. That's where we learned that the sixth season of the popular professional wrestling docuseries was in development (alongside Dark Side of the Cage, The Grudge, and Sports Gone Wrong). "Now is the time to double-down and shift to a sports-focused programming model," Vice TV President Pete Gaffney shared, noting that Dark Side of the Ring helped set the foundation. "We have several exciting new shows that we are co-producing alongside some of the biggest names in sports who will partner with us to fuel the Vice Sports brand."

Here's a look back at the announcement from earlier this year, offering a rundown of the Season 5 topics as well as some teases of what was to come, with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring returning for its fifth season in April 2024:

And we're back… Season 5 premieres March 5th on @vicetv with 10 all-new episodes. What episode are you looking

forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/09GhwTzdfw — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) January 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!