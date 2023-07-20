Posted in: Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dark side of the ring, dsotr, preview, season 4, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring S04E08 Spotlights Bam Bam Bigelow (Trailer)

Here's the trailer for Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring S04E08: "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East."

While the profile on Abdullah the Butcher is going to be a hard act to follow, next week's episode of Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring might just be able to do the job. In "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East," the spotlight shifts to another one of our favorite professional wrestlers from back in our "younger fan" days. And yet, Bam Bam is also one of those famous names that you know but don't know much about. Well, with the help of his family and friends (like Diamond Dallas Page and Taz), the docuseries will seek to separate the facts from the myths.

Dark Side of the Ring S04E08 "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East"

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 8 "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East": Convict; bounty hunter; flame-skulled wrestling legend; addict; the lore of Bam Bam Bigelow has only grown since his death; his family tells his improbable tale for the first time. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the next episode:

Convict. Bounty Hunter. Flame-skulled wrestling legend. The lore of Bam Bam Bigelow has only grown since his death. His family tells his improbable tale for the first time. "Bam Bam Bigelow: The Beast from the East" premieres Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YXIp0wCzaS — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's what's still ahead for this season: 8/1: "Bash at the Beach 2000" and "The World According to Marty Jannetty" (Season Finale). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, July 18th at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!