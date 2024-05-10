Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who: "The Devil's Chord" Clip: On The Run From Maestro (VIDEO)

The Doctor and Ruby are on the run from Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro in this preview clip from Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, "The Devil's Chord."

Today's the day (or about to be "the day," depending on where you live) we've been waiting for. With "Space Babies" and "The Devil's Chord," Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) unleash a new season of Doctor Who across Disney+, BBC IPlayer, and BBC One screens. But that doesn't mean that there isn't time for another sneak preview – a second offering from "The Devil's Chord." While we won't spoil it, let's just say that there's a lot of running… the Doctor & Ruby clearly don't want a face-to-face with Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro… and Maestro is beginning to lose her patience – fast.

Here's a look at the sneak preview for "The Devil's Chord" that was released earlier today – followed by a rundown of previously released image galleries and preview clips:

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

