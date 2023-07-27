Posted in: Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: dark side of the ring, preview, season 4, trailer, vice tv

Dark Side of the Ring S04E09 Spotlights Bash at the Beach 2000 Debacle

Jeff Jarrett, Vince Russo & Eric Bischoff discuss WCW's "Bash at the Beach 2000" during the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring.

As much as we love the episodes that focus on individuals throughout the history of professional wrestling, there's a special place in our hearts for those episodes of Vice TV and Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring that spotlight an event or an incident. And when you're talking about WCW's Bash at the Beach 2000, you have a gift that keeps on giving. Without giving too much away to those who are new to the story, let's just say that some backstage drama found its way into the squared circle in a very awkward & uncomfortable way. In next week's episode, some of the important players in the incident – Jeff Jarrett, Vince Russo & Eric Bischoff (but no Hulk Hogan?) – are offering their perspectives on what led up to what Jarrett refers to as "The single biggest black eye in WCW history."

Dark Side of the Ring S04E09 "Bash at the Beach 2000" Preview

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Episode 9 "Bash at the Beach 2000": At the end of the '90s, WCW's greatest battles played out backstage between scheming executives and writers… until one off-script rant against Hulk Hogan changed everything. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the season's penultimate episode:

NEXT WEEK… "The single biggest black eye in WCW history." — @RealJeffJarrett "Bash at the Beach 2000" premieres next Tuesday at 10pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/M4v1rTL0EN — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

After next week, the fourth season will wrap up the following week with the season finale, "The World According to Marty Jannetty." Now, here's a look back at the official season trailer – with the next episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring hitting screens on Tuesday, August 1st at 10 pm ET:

"We're incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years. As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell, and it's a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season," shared Husney & Eisener in a statement when the news and teaser were first released. "As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America," said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. "I'm cheering from the ropes to announce the return of 'Dark Side of the Ring,' as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!" Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.

