Posted in: A24, HBO, TV | Tagged: angel heart

Angel Heart Series Being Planned by Zac Efron, Zach Baylin, HBO, A24

Reports are Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) and A24 are teaming up with Zach Baylin (Black Rabbit) and HBO for a series adaptation of Angel Heart.

Article Summary Angel Heart is reportedly being reimagined as an HBO series, with A24 backing the adaptation and Zac Efron attached.

Zac Efron is set to star in and executive-produce, with Black Rabbit creator Zach Baylin writing the series.

The new Angel Heart centers on a struggling NYC paparazzo pulled into a missing woman case with supernatural ties.

The project traces back to William Hjortsberg’s novels and follows Alan Parker’s 1987 Angel Heart film adaptation.

It began with the novels Falling Heart and Angel's Inferno by author William Hjortsberg. From there, it was adapted by Alan Parker for the 1987 film starring Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro, and Lisa Bonet. And now, it appears Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) and Black Rabbit creator Zach Baylin will be bringing Angel Heart to the small screen as a series for HBO and A24. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news, which would see Efron starring in and executive-producing the project.

Here's a look at the reported overview for the potential series: "A down-and-out NYC paparazzi, who makes his living finding and photographing people who don't want to be found, is hired by a mysterious man to find a missing woman. But the deeper he digs to find her, the more it looks like a group of powerful elites, and maybe something supernatural, are covering up the disappearance."

"'Book the corner table, close to the pay phone,' he said. 'Get there early and take the corner seat. Make sure the chair opposite – the one that has its back to the restaurant – is empty. That's where I'll sit.' 'OK, Bob.' He hangs up," Parker began his personal essay about the making of the film – and, in this instance, locking down De Niro for a key role. "Getting Robert De Niro to say 'yes' to doing my movie wasn't easy. Lanza's, the Italian restaurant in New York's Lower East Side where he had suggested we meet was the kind of cliché neighbourhood restaurant full of gentlemen in mohair suits making sure that they didn't have their backs to the proceedings. But Mr. De Niro didn't want to be stared at."

Parker continued, I had been courting him to play [SPOILER] in 'Angel Heart' for some months and we had met a few times – and he had continued to bombard me with questions examining every dot and comma of my script. I had walked him through the locations we had found, read through the screenplay sitting on the floor of a dank, disused church in Harlem and finally he said 'yes.' To be honest, he said, 'Alan, I am of a mind to do the movie.' Not overly gushing, it's true, but De Niro doesn't gush.

In addition to Efron and Baylin, Angel Heart will be executive-produced by Marc Toberoff, Max Hjortsberg, Lorca Hjortsberg, Alice P. Neuhauser, and Kate Susman for Youngblood Pictures; Joe Hipps for Cut To; and Stuart Manashil, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

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