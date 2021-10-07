Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Examines Johnny K9's Double Life

On tonight's episode of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's pro-wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring, the spotlight shifts to Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler while climbing the ranks of Canada's Satan's Choice biker gang. He would go on to be implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder- and now we have a set of previews of his unbelievable yet all-too-real story.

Here's a look at the trailer as well as a sneak preview for "Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam," as Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring returns tonight:

To his fellow wrestlers, Johnny K9 was a big-hearted teddy bear, but far away from the ring, he led a life of violence and mayhem that was shockingly real. "Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam: The Johnny K9 Story" premieres tomorrow on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/CGWK94QU7G — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Unknown to his fellow wrestlers, Johnny K9 was leading a double life climbing the ranks of Canada's Satan's Choice biker gang. A preview clip from "Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam" premiering tonight at 9pm on @vicetv & @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/JifFw6jmNf — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"Johnny, I'm pretty sure that guy is never gonna book us again!" — @ScottDAmore on Johnny K9's violent encounter with a promoter. Bikers, Bombs & Bedlam: Johnny K9 premieres tomorrow at 9pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/Bwe0l26z2D — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) October 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the full trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B, set to premiere September 16; followed by the Season 3b preview special Dark Side Confidential:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3B Trailer) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfsJGlvsOjU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Confidential: Season 3 Sneak Peak w/ Chris Jericho | DARK SIDE OF THE RING (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0qmz3GmUz8)

This new batch of episodes will spotlight Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and focus on Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history. In addition, the docuseries will examine the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. "The Plane Ride From Hell," the infamous party aboard a private 757 charter plane that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades.