Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 Ep. 5 Spotlights Harley Race (TRAILER)
Check out the official trailer for Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring S05E05: "The Life and Legends of Harley Race."
After chapters spotlighting "Earthquake" John Tenta, Marcus "Buff" Bagwell, Terry Gordy, and Brutus Beefcake over the past four weeks, we have a look at what's ahead with Vice TV's 10-episode fifth season of Evan Husney & Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring. On April 2nd, "The Life and Legends of Harley Race" looks at a man considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, a fighting champion who was willing to prove his toughness – inside & outside of the ring. In the following preview, we get to hear from Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, members of the Race family, and others about the personal & professional sides of the man's life.
With "The Life and Legends of Harley Race" hitting Vice TV screens this Tuesday at 10 pm ET, here's a look at the official trailer:
Here's a look back at the announcement from earlier this year, offering a rundown of the topics as well as some teases of what's to come, with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring returning on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10 pm ET:
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios in association with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is an executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is also an executive producer. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte are executive-producing for Vice TV.