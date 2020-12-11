Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?

Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have been having a good run of things with the franchise lately. Along with two spinoff series (more on that below), Dark Side received a third season pick-up that also saw its count upped to 14 episodes. Some of the topics expected during the third season include Grizzly Smith, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Rockin' Robin, Sam Houston, the 1995 WCW/NJPW event "Collision in Korea" event, and the death of Brian Pillman. This brings us to Friday, and to a tweet that shows the series is in production and working on its first re-enactment shoot while asking folks to see if they can figure out what episode the image included would be from. Our guess? It's from WCW/NJPW event episode, and that's a military truck.

Here's a look at the tweet sent out earlier on Friday from the show's account:

Back in the studio for our first reenactment shoot of the season. Guess what episode this shot is for? pic.twitter.com/PqYNaTI355 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) December 11, 2020

Earlier this week, Vice TV announced that spinoff series Dark Side of the Football and Dark Side of the '90s were in production and would join the third season of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021.

Produced by Jailbirds producer 44 Blue Productions, Dark Side of the Football will shine a light on stories that live in the shadows of America's favorite sport. It will explore the sometimes-flawed men behind the masks; the coaches, teams and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that often have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love.

Produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions, Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour and the headlines.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by Vice Studios Canada and in partnership with Bell Media's Crave. Husney is the executive producer and writer for the series, with Eisener executive producing and directing. Vanessa Case, Catherine Whyte, and Lee Hoffman also executive produce, with Guillermo Garcia as the senior executive in charge of production and Barry Davis as the series producer, with Tara Nadolny as supervising executive.