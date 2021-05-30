Dark Side Season 3 Releases "Grizzly Smith" Trailer; Warrior BTS Look

After a season that's focused on topics as diverse as the late Brian Pillman, "King of the Deathmatch" Nick Gage, WCW/NJPW's "Collision in Korea," and Jim Hellwig aka The Ultimate Warrior, the next chapter in Vice TV and producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener's Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 shifts the focus onto Jake "The Snake" Roberts and his siblings revealing what it was like living "In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith." As you're about to see from the following trailer, it was a shadow that left the family to confront a traumatic lifetime of familial abuse and the mysterious abduction of their sister.

Here's a look at the trailer for Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 "In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith," set to premiere this Thursday on Vice TV beginning at 9 pm ET.:

And here's a look back at how the re-enactment scenes for "Becoming Warrior" came together:

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will venture even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. "With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," said Eisener and Husney. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

Along with Pillman, Gage, the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts & Grizzly Smith, the Dynamite Kid will also be highlighted during the first half of the season. Wrestling legend and AEW superstar Chris Jericho returns as the series' narrator for a second consecutive season- joined by an enormous cast, including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk, and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree.

Husney and Eisener also revealed the topics for the second half of the season– set to air late summer. Those will include Vince McMahon and "The Steroid Trials" from the 1990s; a look at the formation of FMW, created by Japan's Atsushi Onita and known for its spectacular matches and gratuitous gore but took a dark turn in the hands of Onita's protégé; and Luna Vachon, who faced immense personal loss and battled addiction while making a name for herself in wrestling history.

In addition, the docuseries will examine "The Plane Ride From Hell"– the infamous party onboard a private 757 charter that forced the WWE to reprimand some of its biggest stars; the story of Johnny K9 aka Bruiser Bedlam, and his double life as a wrestler and as the leader of a biker gang implicated in drug trafficking, the bombing of a police station, and gruesome double murder. XPW, which merged Rob Black's passions for porn and wrestling- until a fallout with a young wrestler started a chain of events that led to jealous rage and a terrifying amputation; and the incredible story of Chris Kanyon, who kept his sexuality a closely guarded secret for decades. And since you're here…

