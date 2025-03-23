Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Dark Winds

Dark Winds S03E03 Preview: Leaphorn, Chee Zero In on New Suspect

Leaphorn and Chee eye a new suspect and more in AMC's Dark Winds S03E04: "Ch'į́į́dii (Ghosts) - here's our preview of tonight's episode.

Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee's (Kiowa Gordon) investigation zeroes in on a new suspect, while Manuelito (Jessica Matten) finds herself treading some very deadly waters. Meanwhile, a discovery has Washington (Jenna Elfman) shifting her focus – not a bad way to head into a new episode of the third season of AMC's Dark Winds. With only hours to go until the next episode hits our screens, we have an official overview, image gallery, sneak peek, and more for S03E04: "Ch'į́į́dii (Ghosts)."

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 3: "Ch'į́į́dii (Ghosts)" Preview

Dark Winds Season 3 Episode 3: "Ch'į́į́dii (Ghosts)" – After a close call, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) follow the trail of a new suspect; the discovery of a body sends Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) in a different direction; Manuelito (Jessica Matten) puts a target on her back as she digs deeper into the mystery. Teleplay by Max Hurwitz & Billy Luther.

In this exclusive clip, Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) follows the trail of a new suspect in episode 3 of AMC's #DarkWinds, where discovering a body sends Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) in a different direction pic.twitter.com/h0wHc8nqWQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Set six months after the second season finale, Season 3 sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigating the disappearance of two boys – with only an abandoned bicycle and a blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Manuelito (Jessica Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol but comes across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

As previously announced, joining the this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon,The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. In addition, guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) returns as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on Tony Hillerman's iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series, Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe) created AMC's Dark Winds. John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner, with Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!