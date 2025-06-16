Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter E05: "And the Memory Crystal" Preview

Check out our updated preview for TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E05: "And the Memory Crystal."

After some "flexible" start times courtesy of the NBA and NHL, it would appear that tonight's episode of Showrunner and EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter will be enjoying a 9 pm ET kick-off on TNT. Speaking of having to remember things, it appears we have the perfectly awkward segue we needed to pass along our updated preview for S01E05: "And the Memory Crystal" (you know, since it has to do with memory and stuff…?). Along with the official overview and image gallery, we have a look back at our exclusive preview from last week that spotlights Charlie (Jessica Green) being seriously badass. In addition, we also have the promo that was shared on the show's social media accounts earlier today and some more behind-the-scenes insights from the cast.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Episode 5: "And the Memory Crystal" – The team goes to a college campus with a world-class observatory to discover who is using the Crystal of Dr. John Dee to steal people's memories, in order to own the future. Written by Gary Rosen and directed by Milan Konjević.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made.

Throughout the season, the team will embark on fantastical adventures, including a surprise reroute to a manor where Agatha Christie-styled murders take place, a time-travel back to the days of King Arthur at Camelot, and even an encounter with the first-ever vampire. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia). In addition, Caroline Loncq (Mammals) guest stars – with Christian Kane also guest-starring, reprising his role as Jacob Stone.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

