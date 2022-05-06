Dave Chappelle Says He Spoke with Alleged Assailant & More During Set

On Thursday night, Dave Chappelle took the Comedy Store stage in Los Angeles for a "secret show" that included Kim Kardashian and Sean "Diddy" Combs in attendance. And we'll give you three guesses as to what the main (but not only) topic of the night was. Joined on stage by Chris Rock early into his set, the actor/comedian wasted no time addressing his being attacked on stage earlier that week during a set for the "Netflix Is A Joke" festival. With regards to the attacker, Chappelle shared that he couldn't see his face but was able to grab ahold of his hair. Chappelle also remembered being embraced by his son ("Dad, I love you") and how seeing Jamie Foxx in "a sheriff's hat" was oddly calming. The actor/comedian also took time to thank everyone who reached out to him after the attack, adding, "A lot of people love me, it turns out."

And then Rock hit the stage to join Chappelle for the remainder of his set, with the two comedians sharing some "war stories" about their respective headline-making attacks. Chappelle jokingly hit Rock with, "At least you got smacked by someone of repute!" I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair." But Rock seemed ready, "hitting" back while laughing with, "I got smacked by the softest ***** that ever rapped." Chappelle also claimed that the LAPD allowed him to enter the room to speak with the 23-year-old alleged assailant, saying, "I needed to talk to him." The actor/comedian went on to say that the individual explained to him that it was meant to draw attention to a personal family issue and that he appeared to Chappelle "to be mentally ill." The performance took place on the same day that The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that it was declining to pursue any felony charges against the attacker. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has had the case referred over to them to consider possible misdemeanor charges. (THR reporting)