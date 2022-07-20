Dave Chappelle Show Canceled; Venue Cites Backlash, Apologizes

While the actor & comedian continues to stand by his words (and Netflix has his back as self-proclaimed defenders of free speech when it comes to comedy and a streamer that does pretty well having him in their line-up), Dave Chappelle has also faced backlash by many who consider his words to be more hate speech than comedy. That included protests from the LGBTQIA+ community over alleged insults against the trans community that led to Netflix employees staging a walkout. From there, Chappelle faced backlash from the students at his alma mater, resulting in Chappelle declining to have the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., name a theater after him. And then there was the shocking physical attack while Chappelle was on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. And that brings us to this week… Wednesday, to be specific. That's when Minneapolis' First Avenue canceled Chappelle, citing serious pushback when news the actor/comedian would be playing the venue first broke.

"We believe in the diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have," First Avenue said in a statement on Twitter (which you can check out below). "We know there are some who will not agree with this decision; you are welcome to send feedback." Along with the individualized negative response, a petition asking First Avenue not to "platform transphobe Dave Chappelle" was also started on Change.org, stating in part, "Dave Chappelle has a record of being dangerous to trans people, and First Avenue has a duty to protect the community. Chappelle's actions uphold a violent heteronormative culture and directly violate First Avenue's code of conduct. If staff and guests are held to this standard, performers should be too." But while First Avenue wasn't willing to host the event, Varsity Theater was willing to step in for tonight's set (already set for his sets on Thursday and Friday). Now here's a look at First Avenue's tweet from earlier announcing their decision:

We hear you. Tonight's show has been cancelled at First Avenue and is moving to the Varsity Theater. See our full statement for more. pic.twitter.com/tkf7rz0cc7 — First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) July 20, 2022