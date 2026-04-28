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Stuart Fails To Save The Universe in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2026

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Stuart Fails To Save The Universe leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, topping the Daily LITG for 28th April 2026.

Catch the full top ten, from It: Welcome to Derry and Gerry Conway tributes to Batman variants and Avengers buzz.

Dive into seven years of LITG history, revisiting past April 28 headlines on Tracker, Venom War, IDW and Endgame.

Also inside: more Bleeding Cool picks, comic book birthdays, and how to subscribe to the Lying In The Gutters email.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Set for July: Preview Images, Poster It: Welcome to Derry EP Teases Season 2: 1935/Bradley Gang & More Gerry Conway, Co-Creator of The Punisher & Jason Todd Has Died Aged 73 48 Most Anticipated Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2026 Books We've Found 103 Absolute Batman #20 Variant Covers So Far Chip Zdarsky Makes Some Guarantees About Avengers: Armageddon For FOC Post-DC's K.O. & Absolute Crisis in The Daily LITG, 27th of April 2026 Ultimately The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday Greatest American Hero Launches In AMP's Full July 2026 Solicits George Pratt Sends Joel Meadows His $20,000 Back… But What Now?

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

Times Like These: Bill Sienkiewicz Helps Raise Money for the ACLU

Chip Zdarsky Makes Some Guarantees About Avengers: Armageddon For FOC

Fables' Bill Willingham Announces His Fantasy Novel Trilogy, Outrider

The Flaming Carrot Crosses Over With The Santos Sisters In August 2026

LITG one year ago, Tracker Season 2 & 3

LITG two years ago… Venom War Spoilers

LITG three years ago, IDW Cuts Two-Fifths of Employees, Executives, Stock Exchange Listing

LITG four years ago: Mary Jane Watson's Sin's Past

LITG five years ago, Introducing The United

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago, Star Trek, Stranger Things, Bill Sienkiewicz

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Star Trek Discovery, Stranger Things and Bill Sienkiewicz' bottom.

LITG seven years ago, Avengers Endgame,

All Bleeding Cool readers wanted to read about was the future of their favourite Marvel Movie characters the weekend that Avengers Endgame came out. Who knew that one year later we'd be living in that world?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Co-creator of Squirrel Girl, Will Murray

Jeff Jensen , writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans.

, writer on X-Factor, Green River Killer, Team Titans. Creator of Lethargic Lad, Greg Hyland

Zeb Wells , writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire

, writer on New Mutants, Spider-Man, Snake Woman, Heroes For Hire Comics journalist Hilton Collins

Ed Dukeshire , letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press

, letterer, founder of Digital Webbing Press Former retailer, Lee Hester

Josh Adams, comic book artist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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