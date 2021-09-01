Lucifer Gets Really Animated Over Apple Juice in Season 6 Preview

With only a little more than a week to go until the sixth and final season of once-was-FOX's/now-Netflix's Lucifer hits Lucifans screens, they're getting a chance to see a very animated Devil. Not that Tom Ellis' Lucifer isn't always animated in his approach and style (we wouldn't exactly accuse him of being subtle), but this time he's really animated- and so is Lauren German's Chloe Decker in the upcoming episode "Yabba Dabba Do Me".

So to find out what else our animated devil has to say, check out the sneak preview for S0603 "Yabba Dabba Do Me" at the end of the following clip focusing on some of Lucifer's finest moments:

From what the streaming service series has been telling us about these final episodes, it appears Lucifer (Ellis) is a little hesitant about the whole "God" thing. But while he debates taking on the biggest CEO role in all of existence, the world begins to not feel so well while Heaven lacks a big boss. And for those you who had some lingering questions about The Devil's ensemble, you might also be getting a few clues in the area too- like the path Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) would take to help bring law and order to society. Here's a look back at The Devil's final run as Lucifer Season 6 hits Netflix on September 10th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Final Season Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueMwVGBwqRo)

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).