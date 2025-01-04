Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7: Winter, Chavez, Ashmore Recap Characters Stories

ABC's The Rookie stars Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, and Shawn Ashmore recap where things are at with Tim, Celina & Wes heading into Season 7.

Earlier today, we took a look at some additional insights that series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley had to share about the seventh season of ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. But for this go-around, Winter, Lisseth Chavez, and Shawn Ashmore are getting the spotlight. As we've seen from the rest of the cast over the past few weeks, the trio have each taken to social media to recap where things stand for Tim, Celina, and Wes, respectively, coming out of the sixth season finale of the hit ABC series.

Here's a look at what Winter, Chavez, and Ashmore had to share about where things stand heading into the seventh season:

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 1: "The Shot" & Ep. 2: "The Watcher" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 2: "The Watcher" – The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) instincts are tested, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) discover secrets about the two new rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

