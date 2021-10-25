Dave Chappelle Vid Addresses Controversy, Offers Meeting "Conditions"

Standing by The Closer while responding to those who've called him out for comments made during his Netflix stand-up special as being offensive to the trans community in particular and the LGBTQIA community overall, Dave Chappelle has posted a new stand-up video clip addressing the controversy. And after the last several weeks saw firings, suspensions, reinstatements, walkout protests, and co-CEO Ted Sarandos & other Netflix executives having to defend their decisions in the press, Chappelle doesn't appear to be backing down: I said what I said." Here's a look at some takeaways from the clip (which you can check out below):

Chappelle Claims He Was Never Invited to Meet with Netflix's Transgender Employees: "It's been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true — if they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we would be speaking about. I said what I said, and boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. It seems like I'm the only one who can't go to the office."

Chappelle Wants Us to Know His LGBTQ Friends Have Been "Loving and Supportive"- But He Knows Who the Real Culprit Is…: "I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames it that it's me versus that community, that's not what it is. Do not blame the LGBTQ community for any of this. It's about corporate interests, and what I can say, and what I cannot say. For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been loving and supportive, so I don't know what this nonsense is about."

Chappelle Wants Everyone to Know He's Suffering, Too. Thankfully, "Tedflix" Was There to Save the "Dave": "This film that I made was invited to every film festival in the United States. Some of those invitations I accepted. When this controversy came out about 'The Closer', they began disinviting me from these film festivals. And now, today, not a film company, not a movie studio, not a film festival, nobody will touch this film. Thank God for Ted Sarandos and Netflix, he's the only one that didn't cancel me yet."

Chappelle's Willing to Meet with Members of the Trans Community… If They Meet His "Meeting Rider"?!: "To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anyone's demands. And if you want to meet with me, I am more than willing to, but I have some conditions. First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing, and thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny."

Earlier this month, Emmy-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby made it clear how they felt about Chappelle and having their name referenced by Sarandos in an email to staff defending the streamer's decision to keep the special streaming. Gadsby's two Netflix specials have earned five Emmy nominations, including a win for "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special" for Nanette. From calling out Chappelle for his "emotionally stunted partial world view" to not appreciating Sarandos' name-dropping ("Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle's fans like to unleash on me every time"), here's a look at Gadsby's post:

"Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn't drag my name into your mess. Now I have to deal with even more of the hate and anger that Dave Chappelle's fans like to unleash on me every time Dave gets 20 million dollars to process his emotionally stunted partial world view. You didn't pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted. F**k you and your amoral algorithm cult… I do sh*ts with more back bone than you. That's just a joke! I definitely didn't cross a line because you just told the world there isn't one."

Now here's a look at Chappelle's video clip that was shared earlier today: