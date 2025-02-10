Posted in: BBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: baftas, david tennant, good omens, michael sheen, staged

David Tennant Has a Role for Michael Sheen in His Fictional Vet Series

In a BAFTAs video, host David Tennant jokingly pitched a series in which he plays a veterinarian, but Michael Sheen might not like his role.

With only days to go until David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens, Rivals) hosts the 2025 EE BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards, we're getting to learn a little more about the versatile actor – all because of a roll of the (BAFTA) dice. In the video feature above, Tennant offers some insights into a number of his classic roles – including Doctor Who, Good Omens, Broadchurch, Staged, Jessica Jones, and more. In addition, Tennant looks back at how his approach to acting has evolved, which of his characters would work best together in a shared universe, and more. But our focus is on the great response he gave about a role/profession he hasn't tackled on screen yet – a veterinarian – and the special role he would have for his friend and Staged and Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen.

"Yes, I look forward to playing 'The Vet Detective' coming soon to ITV1," Tennant joked before being asked what role Sheen would have in the series project. "Michael Sheen will not be in that; he's not invited," Tennsnt responded – before reconsidering. "He can maybe play a… like a bloodhound or something. He can play… He can play something…" Tennant continued before things took a dark turn: "Yeah, he can play one of the animals, and I'll have to put him down because he's getting old." Later in the featurette, Tennant was given another chance to plug his fictional (for now?) new project. "'The Vet Detective,' coming soon to ITVX and ITV1. And to the Player. I mean, whoever wants to do it. Disney+, Netflix. I'll take it from anyone. 'The Vet Detective' – coming soon. Next summer," Tennant pitched. "Michael Sheen, as the bloodhound, doesn't make it past episode one; I'm sorry, Michael."

BAFTAs 2024: A Look Back at David Tennant's Opener

Heading into last year's ceremony, Tennant made it crystal clear that he would be steering clear of dropping any Taylor Swift jokes while hosting. But what we did get from Tennant was another reunion with his long-time friend & co-star Michael Sheen for the awards ceremony's opening sketch. Shifting back to the twisted versions of themselves from their popular pandemic series Staged, the video below finds Sheen needing Tennant to babysit his dog, Bark Ruffalo. But there's one huge problem – Tennant has to host the BAFTAs, so… what to do, what to do? How about trying to find a replacement sitter – like Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston, or Judi Dench? Unfortunately, Tennant doesn't get any takers – so it's time for Tennant to make Bark Ruffalo his "plus one" as they make their way to the awards show (and a reunion with Sheen). Seriously… Tennant, Sheen, guest stars, and an adorable dog – how can you go wrong?

