Posted in: Comics, Current News, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc comics, dc studios

DC Studios Has a Fan in Scott Snyder; "Comics Are Killing It": Gunn

James Gunn is liking what DC Comics has been up to lately (especially Absolute Batman #1), and Scott Snyder feels the same about DC Studios.

Article Summary James Gunn praises DC Comics' recent success, especially the hit Absolute Batman #1 release.

Scott Snyder celebrates DC Studios' movies and TV, crediting Gunn for strong leadership.

Snyder is developing the Wytches animated series and is open to adaptations of American Vampire.

Wytches promises unique, present-day horror and emotional storytelling in upcoming animation.

If things keep going like they're going, pretty soon, people will think of television as much as they think of comics when they hear the name Scott Snyder. He's currently at work on Prime Video's upcoming animated adaptation of his and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches, recently shared that he "would drop everything" to adapt his and artist Rafael Albuquerque's Eisner Award-winning Vertigo/DC Comics horror series American Vampire, and hasn't exactly made it a secret in the past that he would like to see his works come to life on the big and small screens. Of course, Snyder's biggest claim to fame is the magic he's working over at DC Comics, with Absolute Batman #1 heading to its tenth printing. That headline caught the attention of DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn, who shared an article heralding the milestone while adding that, "Comics are killing it lately." Well, the compliment wasn't lost on Snyder, who shared a screencap of Gunn's Threads post offering the praise, adding, "So are ⁦[DC Studios]⁩ movies and TV ⁦[James Gunn]⁩ – thanks for great leadership.

Here's a look at what Snyder had to share about what DC Studios has been up to, along with a look back at what he had to share about his approach to horror in Wytches:

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In a previous Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") from December 2023 (we told you we've been covering this for a while), Snyder did an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!